Abandoned coal mines are not the wastelands you think they are

Grist writer Katie Myers reports on a review of new and old research showing that coal strip mines rebound in remarkable ways, findings that could shape a new vision for these ravaged landscapes.

In a nutshell:

In the wake of coal mining's environmental impact, a coalition of scientists and sustainable development advocates in southwestern Virginia has outlined a vision for restoring these ravaged landscapes. Despite their initial barren appearance, some former mine sites have begun to rejuvenate, with forests regrowing and wildlife returning. This ecological resilience offers an opportunity for sustainable development that prioritizes environmental assessment, transparency, and community input. With increased funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, coalfield states like Virginia have the resources to pursue more holistic mine land restoration, benefitting both the ecosystem and local communities.

Key quote:

“Some of these sites, especially the older sites, have begun to restore themselves in a way where forests started to come in, and wildlife is coming into some of the sites on their own,” said Wally Smith, a biologist at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the team’s leader. “We're increasingly finding that it's not true that these are just ecological voids where nothing is living there.”

The big picture:

Over time, these reclaimed sites have shown the ability to support regrowth of forests and the return of wildlife, contributing to enhanced biodiversity. Reclamation efforts, including the development of wetlands, aid in filtering out acidic drainage and contaminants, mitigating environmental damage. Sustainable development on these lands, guided by environmental assessment and community involvement, offers the potential to preserve ecosystems while fostering healthier and more resilient communities in regions previously impacted by coal mining.

Read the article at Grist.

For additional context about the benefits of transitioning away from coal mining, read Katherine Webb-Hehn's insightful piece about post-coal environmental and economic restoration efforts in Germany's Ruhr Valley.