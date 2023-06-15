As New York’s gas infrastructure ages, some residents are left with leaking pipes or no gas at all

Inside Climate News reporter June Kim writes that even after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, it’s taking time for state and local governments to get the money into the hands of residents who need it.

In a nutshell:

An aging gas infrastructure in New York City is causing an increasing number of gas leaks and service disruptions, with low-income residents being hit the hardest. The city's gas pipelines, some of which are over a century old, are showing signs of deterioration, leading to safety concerns. While the city is pushing for a clean energy transition, residents who cannot afford to upgrade their gas infrastructure are left without gas service for months or even years. Efforts are being made to support low-income communities in transitioning to clean energy, but funding and incentives remain limited.

Key quote:

“Furnaces, boilers, hot water heaters, and cooking equipment emit more carbon emission than anything else,” said John Mandyck, a CEO at Urban Green Council, a nonprofit group working to decarbonize buildings. “This is our number one climate issue in New York City.”

Big picture:

New York City's aging gas infrastructure is posing risks to human health and safety. Gas leaks present a significant danger to human health due to the release of harmful gases. Certain gases, such as carbon monoxide, can cause poisoning and have severe health effects when inhaled, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, and even death.

Read more at Inside Climate News.