www.nytimes.com
Jan 25, 2020
E.P.A. is letting cities dump more raw sewage into rivers for years to come
The agency is allowing cities to delay or otherwise change federally imposed fixes to their sewer systems.
Read the Full Article on www.nytimes.com
Infrastructure;public works United States Politics and Government Regulation and Deregulation of Industry Trump Donald J US Politics Infrastructure (Public Works) Climate Rivers Donald Trump Sewers Sewage Regulation and Deregulation Water pollution Urban Areas Environmental Protection Agency Sewers and Sewage Water Pollution River Urban area EPA nytimes.com rollbacks sewage