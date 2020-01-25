Environmental Health News
On February 12, 1958, Frank Capra's Unchained Goddess aired nationwide on CBS, warning viewers about rising CO2 in the atmosphere.
Originals

Before Gore, Greta, and the Green New Deal: Part One

What do the Three Stooges, Godzilla, Frank Capra and a 1960's Los Angeles Garage band have in common? They all snuck a bit of environmental storytelling into their art.

Lisa Werder Brown, the executive director of the Watersheds of South Pittsburgh, showing a flood area at the Beechview-Seldom Seen Greenway in Pittsburgh. (Credit: Terry Clark/PublicSource)
Originals

A Pittsburgh-area test case in working across political boundaries to address flooding

Anthony Wolkiewicz had his picture taken with Fred Rogers while working at WQED in 1977.

Youth Climate Strike in Santa Rosa, Calif., in March 2019. (Credit: Fabrice Florin/flickr)
Originals

Together, we make mud

The noted philosopher Rodney Dangerfield described his fictional marriage in a way that provides insight into the widening gulf in U.S. environmental politics: "She's a water sign. I'm an Earth sign. Together, we make mud."

Credit: Eden, Janine and Jim/flickr
Originals

The I-told-you-so heard ‘round the world

When I'm in the checkout line at the grocery, the tabloids invariably catch my eye for a split second.

Barges after striking the Emsworth Dam. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)
Originals

High waters, more hazardous cargo in the Ohio watershed complicate the job of keeping the waterways safe

Just before dawn in January 2018, 27 barges were floating like a net along the banks of the Ohio River, downstream of the city of Pittsburgh.

