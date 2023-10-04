Powered by RebelMouse
Straits of Mackinac
Enbridge: Federal review of Line 5 tunnel permit is ‘inexplicably lethargic’

Bridge Michigan: Canadian energy giant Enbridge pleads with Michigan officials to intervene, saying federal authorities are slow-walking their review of a key permit needed to build a tunnel in a pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

In a nutshell:

Enbridge Energy, the company behind the Line 5 tunnel project beneath the Straits of Mackinac, has expressed frustration with federal permit delays during a meeting of the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority. Enbridge claims that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is unreasonably slow in approving the necessary permits for the project, with a decision expected only in early 2026, significantly behind schedule. While some suggest public comments and environmental concerns influence the timeline, Enbridge seeks the authority's involvement in the permitting process, though they ruled out legal action against the Corps. This delay also impacts state decisions and ongoing legal battles over the existing pipeline.

Key quote:

“When you're talking about drilling through the most sensitive spot in the Great Lakes for an oil spill, you really ought to be taking a very thorough look,” said Sean McBrearty, coordinator of the anti-Line 5 coalition Oil & Water Don’t Mix.

The big picture:

Pipelines such as the one Enbridge seeks to install under the Straits of Mackinac can have significant environmental and health repercussions. Environmental risks include the potential for oil spills, which can harm aquatic ecosystems, contaminate drinking water sources, and impact wildlife. Pipeline construction and operation can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change and its associated health impacts, such as extreme weather events and respiratory problems. The proximity of pipelines to communities can also pose health risks due to potential accidents or leaks, exposing residents to hazardous substances and air pollutants.

Read the article at Bridge Michigan.

Line 5 carries almost 23 million gallons of oil per day across the Straits. A University of Michigan Water Center study estimated that more than 700 miles of Great Lakes shoreline would be at risk if there were a Straits' spill, reported Brian Bienkowski for EHN.

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

