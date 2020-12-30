Our top 5 good news stories of 2020
Because we could all use a little more cheer.
We can all agree that 2020 was a challenging year.
Good news feels hard to come by lately. And when you work in environmental news, it can seem even more rare.
Yet, the year was not without progress (yes, seriously!). Check out five good news stories from our newsroom that you may have missed below.
1. A Northeast US climate initiative has had a major side benefit—healthier children
Researchers estimate a climate effort in the Northeast U.S. helped the region reduce toxic air pollution and avoid hundreds of asthma and autism cases, preterm births, and low birth weights.
2. Roadmap points Europe toward safer, sustainable chemicals
EU Commission releases ambitious strategy for getting hormone-disrupting chemicals out of food, products, and packaging.
3. Solar power on the rise at US schools
Report finds an 81% increase in K-12 schools using solar power over the last 5 years.
4. Pittsburgh’s Black farmers work to grow a new future
A small group of new farmers have seeded a movement to change the local food industry.
5. Derrick Z. Jackson: A Rhode Island city gets serious about climate justice
In its climate action plan, Providence, Rhode Island, is giving frontline residents' health equal billing with carbon reduction. Other cities should pay attention.
Banner photo: Ebony Lunsford-Evans, owner of FarmerGirlEB in Pittsburgh, helps a customer. (Credit: Brian Cook)