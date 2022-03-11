Join our team! We're looking for a summer reporting intern
If you're looking for an opportunity to sharpen your journalism skills and have an impact, we want to hear from you.
Are you an early career reporter who wants to turn storytelling into action? Come work with us!
EHN.org is an independent, reader- and foundation-funded news site that reports, publishes and curates journalism on environmental topics. We bring national attention and expertise to regional environmental health issues, raising awareness, spurring public literacy, and moving the needle locally on key issues involving our health and environment.
We seek an intern to work with our team reporting and investigating environmental health issues for the summer of 2022.
The ideal candidate: Someone relentlessly curious who enjoys research, fact-finding, reporting, and problem solving; a reporter passionate about science communication, environmental justice, and who wants to make positive change.
Successful candidates will possess an entrepreneurial spirit, an ability to work efficiently and independently and collaborate in a high-tempo environment, and a passion for action and justice. The candidate should be pursuing a career in journalism, and we will consider both undergraduate and graduate-level candidates.
This is a paid internship ($15/hour) that will last for approximately 12 weeks, starting in June. It requires approximately 20 hours of work per week. The internship is remote; however, we meet and work on Slack and Zoom daily.
Key responsibilities:
- Research and identify under-reported studies, topics, and issues on environmental health;
- Pitch and work with editor Brian Bienkowski to shape story ideas;
- Report out stories, using a broad range of human and digital sources;
- Meet deadlines;
- Respond quickly to edits, working through drafts;
- Produce a mix of both shorter, study-driven stories, and more in-depth investigative and feature length stories;
- Market published work through social media channels, and identify/reach out to key stakeholders who should see your work;
Who we're looking for:
- An early career journalist pursuing an undergraduate or graduate-level degree in journalism;
- Interest in solutions journalism and holding people in power accountable.
- Interest and ability in public records research and familiarity with scientific literature.
- Interest and belief in the power of storytelling to shape and better communities.
- Hunger to have an impact and change lives.
- Fresh ideas on reaching and building an audience for your work.
- An ability to work well with others. We're a small but tight group.
We are dedicated to pushing good science and reporting into public policy and public discussion. We are committed to diversity and to building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. We especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.
To apply, please send your resume, a cover letter, and three clips to bbienkowski@ehn.org. We will review applications in early April.