EHN collaboration wins Canada reporting award
An investigation into a cross-border battle against cancer in Ontario's rust belt was honored in Canada's 2021 Digital Publishing Awards.
An investigative collaboration between EHN and The Narwhal won silver in the Best Feature Article category for Canada's 2021 Digital Publishing Awards.
The story by freelance reporter Hilary Beaumont and photo journalist Christopher Katsarov Luna, Inside a cross-border battle against cancer and pollution, covered two communities — one in Canada, one in the U.S. — that share both a border along the St. Marys River and a toxic legacy. The reporting spotlighted the communities' fight against a planned ferrochrome plant.
EHN's collaborator, The Narwhal, also was awarded Gold Awards for Best Digital Editorial Package for Carbon Cache, and for General Excellence in Digital Publishing. Other notable environmental winners include The Globe and Mail's We are all plastic people now, in ways we can't see – and can no longer ignore, which won Silver in the Best Science & Technology Storytelling category, and The Globe and Mail's The Frozen Front Line, which won Silver in the Best Photo Storytelling category.
The Digital Publishing Awards are run by The National Media Awards Foundation in Canada.
Read the EHN and Narwhal award-winning investigation, and the follow up reporting on workers' health.
Banner photo: Journalist Hilary Beaumont outside the Algoma Steel plant, a major employer of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents. (Credit: Christopher Katsarov Luna/EHN)