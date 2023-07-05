Labour candidate speaks out against Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion

The Guardian's Adam Forrest writes about Uxbridge byelection hopeful Danny Beales' split with the London mayor: ‘Not right time’ for low emission scheme.

In a nutshell:

Labour candidate Danny Beales has criticized London mayor Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone scheme throughout the city. Beales argued that the cost of living crisis makes it the wrong time to extend the charge on drivers, as many would struggle to afford upgrading their vehicles or paying the daily fee. While Khan defends the expansion as necessary to combat air pollution, Beales believes that more support for struggling families and a comprehensive scrappage scheme should be implemented before extending the ULEZ.

Key quote:

“There are children in our city with stunted lungs, permanently, because of air pollution,” said Sadiq Khan.

The big picture:

Air pollution in London disproportionately affects marginalized populations, exacerbating existing social inequalities. Studies have shown that areas with higher levels of pollution tend to be populated by low-income communities, often with a higher proportion of ethnic minorities. These communities face a higher risk of respiratory illnesses and other health issues associated with poor air quality. The proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone scheme to outer London aims to address this issue by targeting high-pollution areas and encouraging the use of cleaner vehicles. By implementing the ULEZ, the city aims to improve the air quality in these marginalized communities and reduce the health disparities caused by pollution.

Read more at The Guardian.

As with London, poor and minority neighborhoods in the U.S. see higher rates of deaths from air pollution. Be sure to read Kristina Marusic's piece about pollution in Allegheny County and its effects on health outcomes.