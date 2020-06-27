Powered by RebelMouse
From our Newsroom

Endocrine disruptors in Europe: Nineteen "experts" are polluting the debate

A group of toxicologists with tenuous expertise and veiled conflicts of interest are working to derail the implementation of European regulations on synthetic substances that are toxic at very low doses.

Ode to Jersey

From shark attacks to the "syringe tide"—a brief look at the highs and lows of New Jersey's environmental past.

The fallacy of “back to normal” thinking: Anne and Paul Ehrlich

The unscientific re-opening of the US is a blatant attempt to bolster the stock market in the short run rather than protect the long-term health of both our citizenry and economy.

Cutting edge of science

An exclusive look at important research just over the horizon that promises to impact our health and the environment

Indoor air pollution and heavy metals linked to child obesity

An international study finds that where a child lives and what they breathe may play an important role in their weight gain.

