Jun 27, 2020
Living on Earth: Beyond the Headlines
Peter Dykstra joins Host Steve Curwood to look at how microplastic particles are raining down from the sky, even in National Parks. They also cover the Canadian oil sands industry's cutting of green initiatives, and good news that wolverines may be expanding through the Cascade Range. Finally, they look back in the history calendar to mark Jim Hansen's Congressional testimony about the dire consequences of climate change, back in 1988.
