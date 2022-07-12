Powered by RebelMouse
Today's top news

Listen: EHN reporter discusses pollution's mental health toll

"Pollution can also cause physical changes to our brains that can impact our mental health."

Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Glyphosate may be harming bumblebee hives

New study finds the herbicide impacts bumblebees’ ability to maintain brood temperature — which could spur population decline.

Peter Dykstra: Climate change denial and me

Since the 1990’s, I’ve had a front row seat for TV news's abject failure in covering climate change.

Legacy chemicals are contaminating eggs around the world

Researchers find PCBs and dioxins in nearly 90% of eggs near contaminated sites in developing nations. Plastic waste is a major culprit.

PFAS: Hard to escape in food, clothes, and makeup

A multi-part investigation found PFAS contamination ubiquitous in consumer products. Here's what you can do about it.

WATCH: PFAS "forever chemicals" on our shelves and in our bodies

A multi-part investigation from EHN.org and Mamavation found PFAS contamination ubiquitous in consumer products.