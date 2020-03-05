stateimpact.npr.org
Mar 05, 2020
Subsidies for the petrochemical industry may bring a boost in construction jobs but could have a negative effect on Pennsylvania's air quality and public health, according to speakers at a town hall held near Pittsburgh.
Petrochemical town hall near Pittsburgh spotlights pollution, health worries
