stateimpact.npr.org
Mar 05, 2020

Petrochemical town hall near Pittsburgh spotlights pollution, health worries

Subsidies for the petrochemical industry may bring a boost in construction jobs but could have a negative effect on Pennsylvania's air quality and public health, according to speakers at a town hall held near Pittsburgh.

