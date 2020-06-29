Powered by RebelMouse
Jun 29, 2020

Republican lawmakers defend shale gas industry after grand jury report says state failed to protect public

Some GOP lawmakers reacted to the report by saying the shale gas industry is “one of the most regulated in the nation,” and they were “offended” at the report’s characterization of the industry.
