www.nytimes.com
Jul 07, 2020
The next energy battle: Renewables vs. natural gas
As coal declines and wind and solar energy rise, some are pushing to limit the use of natural gas, but utilities say they are not ready to do so.
Read the Full Article on www.nytimes.com
Solar energy Greenhouse Gas Emissions Business Natural gas Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Renewable energy Solar Energy Natural Gas Great River Energy Greenhouse gas Environment Coal Batteries Wind power Wind Power Alternative and Renewable Energy Dominion Energy Electric power Electric Light and Power nytimes.com coal-fired power plants fracking pittsburgh carbon emissions carbon-free energy emissions reductions atlantic coast pipeline duke energy fossil fuel industry climate change causes solutions politics renewable energy