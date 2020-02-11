Environmental Health News
Credit: Gage Skidmore/flickr
Originals

David Michaels: The Grand Old Party Line

Donald Trump has been portrayed by some as "hijacking" the Republican Party.

State of the Union 2020. (Credit: White House)
The Weekend Reader

Lying in State….of the Union

So great is my devotion to my work that I donned the protective gas mask and watched Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Youth Climate Strike in Santa Rosa, Calif., in March 2019. (Credit: Fabrice Florin/flickr)
Originals

Together, we make mud

The noted philosopher Rodney Dangerfield described his fictional marriage in a way that provides insight into the widening gulf in U.S. environmental politics: "She's a water sign. I'm an Earth sign. Together, we make mud."

Credit: Eden, Janine and Jim/flickr
Originals

The I-told-you-so heard ‘round the world

When I'm in the checkout line at the grocery, the tabloids invariably catch my eye for a split second.

Associate Justice William O. Douglas.
Originals

Before Gore, Greta, and the Green New Deal: Part Two

Let's start with an inveterate American treehugger named William O. Douglas.

