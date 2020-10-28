Oct 28, 2020
U.S. group urges Biden to use financial regulation to control climate change
A climate advocacy group comprised of high-profile backers of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday urged the former vice president to consider using U.S. financial regulation as a tool to fight global warming if he is elected.
Read the Full Article on www.reuters.com
and News;United Lobbies;Pollution;Banks (TRBC level Federal Top US;USA;ELECTION;CLIMATECHANGE;FINANCIAL;Advocacy Elections Change;Climate States;Presidential Pressure President;Reuters Groups Policy Regulation;Environment;US Reserve;General 4);Climate News;US reuters.com climate finance politics climate politics