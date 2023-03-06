UN takes step toward new way of tracking greenhouse gases

The United Nations announced Monday that it had taken a significant step towards trying to fill a key gap in the fight against climate change: standardized, real-time tracking of greenhouse gases.

How it works: Satellite and ground-based observations paint a sharper picture of our planet-warming emissions.

Key Quote: "This will provide vital information and support for implementation of the Paris Agreement." – World Meteorological Organization Chief Petteri Taalas.

Read the full AFP story on Voice of America ...

