www.nytimes.com
Feb 05, 2021

Vale mining company to pay $7 billion in compensation for Brazil dam collapse

Autumnspanne1
The disaster in the city of Brumadinho killed 270 people, and 11 others are still missing. It also led to murder charges for company officials.
Brazil Politics and Government Mining Mines and Mining Water Pollution Brumadinho Vale Minas Gerais Levees and Dams Water pollution Accidents and Safety World Politics Brumadinho (Brazil) Vale SA Minas Gerais (Brazil) nytimes.com murder charges toxic sludge water contamination environmental justice biodiversity dam safety safety violations environmental crimes iron ore mining safety vale mine collapse
