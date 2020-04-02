Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
Pol Tavarez, Vatic Kuumba, Leah Bamberger (left to right) have all helped shape the Providence, Rhode Island, Climate Justice Plan. (Credit: Derrick Z. Jackson)
Originals

Derrick Z. Jackson: A Rhode Island city gets serious about climate justice

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Vatic Kuumba, a local poet and playwright, has little tolerance for climate change resilience plans that leave out low-income families forced to be resilient for decades from environmental degradation.

Keep reading... Show less
Kris Snibbe/Harvard University
Originals

Coronavirus, climate change, and the environment

We all have questions about the novel coronavirus sweeping through our neighborhoods – and across the globe.

Keep reading... Show less
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in New Rochelle, NY. (Credit: The National Guard)
Originals

Paul R. Ehrlich: A pandemic, planetary reckoning, and a path forward

In addition to great concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm also disappointed.

Keep reading... Show less
Youth Climate Strike in Santa Rosa, Calif., in March 2019. (Credit: Fabrice Florin/flickr)
Originals

Together, we make mud

The noted philosopher Rodney Dangerfield described his fictional marriage in a way that provides insight into the widening gulf in U.S. environmental politics: "She's a water sign. I'm an Earth sign. Together, we make mud."

Keep reading... Show less
Credit: Eden, Janine and Jim/flickr
Originals

The I-told-you-so heard ‘round the world

When I'm in the checkout line at the grocery, the tabloids invariably catch my eye for a split second.

Keep reading... Show less
Associate Justice William O. Douglas.
Originals

Before Gore, Greta, and the Green New Deal: Part Two

Let's start with an inveterate American treehugger named William O. Douglas.

Keep reading... Show less
Tanner Boriak/Unsplash
Opinion

Green Grammys!

Grammy attorneys please note: This is the only time I'll use the "Green Grammys" title, so there's no need for the Cease and Desist letter.

Keep reading... Show less
From our Newsroom

Heroes of another kind

Covid-19 has made heroes out of millions of healthcare workers. Here are a few reporters that have earned our thanks, too.

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu