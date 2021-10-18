Powered by RebelMouse
Public health covid science
Photo montage courtesy NYT
Oct 18, 2021

Why Public Health Faces a Crisis Across the U.S.

Douglas Fischer

New York Times takes a deep look at our response to COVID and what that means for public health, good governance and how we make social decisions based on science.

The reporting, based on an examination of hundreds of health departments around the country, concludes our decisions in response to COVID are likely leaving us even less prepared for the next pandemic.

The takeaway: "While the coronavirus has killed more than 700,000 in the United States in nearly two years, a more invisible casualty has been the nation's public health system."

Read the Full Article on www.nytimes.com
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

LISTEN: Alaskan quietude

"Both people who are new here or people who have been here for many, many years ... have an appreciation for the quietude."

Peter Dykstra: The other destructive Columbus

The role of past Secretaries of the Interior in ravaging the West.

Electronic waste from just this year will outweigh the Great Wall of China

"It's a call on consumers to return their electronics because without that, the alternative is the need to mine the materials, which is a lot more environmentally damaging."

As masses of plaintiffs pursue Roundup cancer compensation, migrant farmworkers are left out

Hampered by fear and deprived of resources, migrant farmworkers are unlikely to come forward and seek restitution.

Ocean plastic pollution

Too much plastic is ending up in the ocean — and making its way back onto our dinner plates.

WATCH: A global fertility crisis

"Reproduction is a basic human right ... to have that taken away from you from causes that are not within your control is what I'm most concerned about."

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu