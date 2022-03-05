Powered by RebelMouse
New IPCC climate report stresses Indigenous & local land rights 58 times: let’s respond with a concrete tenure plan.
news.mongabay.com
Mar 05, 2022

Peter Dykstra
The latest IPCC climate report mentions tenure security a whopping 58 times. This is a welcome shift in emphasis from the UN – strengthening land rights is a just and sustainable way to protect vulnerable landscapes in the climate fight, and one that works. By the report’s own estimate, time is almost up. As we […]
