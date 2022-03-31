Powered by RebelMouse
Environmental climate change impact
Mar 31, 2022

Our 2021 Annual Report: Environment, health, science & impact

An update from the front lines of climate change and environmental health

Douglas Fischer

What a time of change and growth!

We are pleased to share Environmental Health Sciences' 2021 Annual Report, highlighting the many activities we undertook last year that set EHS up for a strong 2022.

Download our annual report here:

EHS-2021-Annual-Report.pdf

Environmental impact

Agriculture and environmental health

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

2021 was a year of excitement and challenge for our small nonprofit.

  1. We launched EHN en Español,
  2. Doubled down on our commitment to the groundbreaking early career science program Agents of Change, and
  3. Saw significant gains on both the toxics and climate fronts.

And we watched readers – like you! – get engaged in ways that continually surprised us.

Our work continues

PFAS in cosmetics

Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash

In just the first three months this year EHS staff has been a hive of activity:

  • Partnered with wellness community Mamavation.com to investigate PFAS contamination in sports bras, cosmetics and other products.
  • Driven a global campaign around groundbreaking BPA limits in Europe – and why the same scientific standards should be applied in the U.S.
  • Published 10 Agents of Change essays & podcasts exploring everything from new pathways into science to workplace chemical exposures.

Take a look at the work EHS did last year and be proud that you, as a reader, are moving it forward.

We certainly are grateful to you!

PS: Just today we published a look at impacts one year after publishing "Fractured," our groundbreaking investigation into spillover pollution from fracking fields in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Check it out!

Banner photo art by David Ryder for EHN.org

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
Support good science journalism
From our Newsroom
fracking health

One year after our “Fractured” investigation on fracking: What’s changed?

Despite evidence that children are exposed to harmful toxics at dangerous levels, lawmakers drag their feet on tackling oil and gas pollution.

environmental justice

LISTEN: Navigating the environmental health field as women of color

Two senior Agents of Change fellows discuss their experiences and offer tips for other early career women scientists.

climate change health

Op-Ed: Building a culture of health in the era of climate change

How one Massachusetts community is addressing climate change and health equity.

PFAS Testing

Investigation: PFAS on our shelves and in our bodies

Testing finds concerning chemicals in everything from sports bras to ketchup, including in brands labeled PFAS-free.

PFAS in air

PFAS in household waste may be going airborne

Incineration of municipal waste containing “forever chemicals” could further spread contamination, research suggests.

denial

Peter Dykstra: Meet the dean of denial

Nearly 80 years ago an obscure soldier set the gold standard for denial, without ever knowing it.

Trending Topics
Stay informed: sign up for Above the Fold
The most consequential news on your health and the planet: delivered to your inbox every morning. (Weekly roundup also available)