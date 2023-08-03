BPA's evil cousin

Most people have heard of BPA — but researchers say its chemical cousin, BADGE, is leaving scores of workers, artisans and individuals at risk.

BADGE, short for bisphenol-A diglycidyl ether, BADGE, has gotten far less attention than BPA (bisphenol-A), though it shows potentially equal endocrine-disrupting potential (meaning it interferes with the proper functioning of hormones), as well as other possible harmful impacts, including liver and kidney effects and cancer. It is the predominant chemical used in epoxy resins — ubiquitous on construction sites, providing strong, durable corrosion-resistant adhesion. But it is also broadly used beyond the construction site — you can find it in glues, boat repair and refinishing, in powdered coatings in automotive and other metal finishing, and in can linings.