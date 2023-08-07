East Palestine 6 months later: Health issues persists and answers are elusive

A half year after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, independent researchers say their work contradicts the government narrative that the area is safe and residents say they are sick and are navigating the causes of their symptoms without any reliable guidance.

Meanwhile, public policy advocates are fatalistic about efforts to increase regulation of freight train and petrochemical industries.

These were the main takeaways from a Cancer Free Economy Network online symposium last week where experts and residents gathered to provide updates on the ongoing environmental and health challenges in the wake of the spill.

Days after a Norfolk Southern train carrying an array of toxic chemicals — some of which the EPA links to cancer, organ damage and irritation to the skin, nose and eyes— caught fire and derailed in this town of about 4,700 on Feb. 3, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proclaimed the town safe. Still, some residents still have not returned and many report nausea, rashes and breathing problems, symptoms that independent researchers who spoke at the forum are in the beginning stages of documenting and tracing.

“Sadly, the first communication coming out was telling people that now the danger had passed and things were safe,” said Ted Schettler, science director at the nonprofit Science and Environmental Health Network and moderator at the event, “and now we're learning six months later that things are not safe and we know that we need a more prolonged response to this disaster.”

Norfolk Southern is still working to remove soil and replace train tracks and some residents worry they are kicking up clouds of toxic dust.

Representatives for Gov. DeWine, Norfolk Southern, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which leads the remediation response, were not immediately available for comment.

East Palestine residents say they are sick, distrustful Susan Reynolds, owner of the Dunes Tanning Salon and the Muscle Works Gym, at the front desk of the tanning salon. She said foot traffic has decreased by 50% at both since the derailment. Credit: Nick Keppler for EHN The state has never amended its stance that the town is safe to live in, and contractors for Norfolk Southern have tested and cleared many individual homes in the area. But members of the East Palestine Unity Council, an advocacy group of residents of the surrounding area, say that they can’t reconcile these messages with their own experiences and those of their neighbors. Amanda Kenner, who lives four miles from East Palestine in Darlington, Penn., said her four-year-old’s asthma has worsened and both she and her eight-year-old have also developed asthma, which they did not have before the derailment. She said these symptoms worsen during peak activities for the Norfolk Southern-lead clean-up effort that’s supposed to put this disaster behind the communities. “You may be feeling fine for a few days, maybe a week, if that,” said Kenner, “and then when they start digging in these areas that are heavily contaminated, it gets into the air, and then people get sick all over again.” When asked about the possibility that the clean-up was kicking up harmful chemicals, a spokesperson for the EPA told Environmental Health News that the agency “has not detected any significant and sustained levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in community air monitoring since the evacuation order was lifted on Thursday, February 9.” “We were told that it's safe and our pushback on that is safe is very subjective,” said Hilary Flint, vice president of the Unity Council. “It's not safe for everyone.” Misti Allison, public health lead for the Unity Council, likens reactions to conditions in East Palestine to experiences with COVID-19: It affects people differently. “[W]e all know people who have never had COVID before. We know people who maybe just had the sniffles. We know people who were in the I.C.U.” The residents said they have to navigate their symptoms themselves and a trickle of early findings from independent researchers have increased their anxieties.

Researchers seek out environmental answers in East Palestine A sign in East Palestine, Ohio, points towards the free water distribution at the First Church of Christ. Credit: Nick Keppler for EHN In the days after the derailment, a parade of independent researchers arrived in East Palestine to track the environmental and health effects of the chemical spill and the controlled burn that unleashed a plume of black smoke over town. Two of them said their findings consistently contradict official narratives. Andrew Whelton, an environmental ecological engineering professor at Purdue University, started taking soil and water samples in March. His goal, he said, was tracing the paths of vinyl chloride, dioxins and other chemicals, particularly through the creeks that run under buildings. He said devices used by Norfolk Southern contractors were not attuned to the specific chemical dangers. “These devices should always generally be backed up by chemical specific testing,” he said. Indoor testing, he said, “wasn't thorough and it wasn't done in a way that they could find the health risks that they needed to find.” As a result, some buildings marked as safe “remained contaminated for four and a half months after the disaster and contamination had likely gotten trapped inside and never was completely removed.” Erin Haynes, a professor of epidemiology and environmental health at the University of Kentucky, launched a tracking study of symptoms reported by residents in and around East Palestine. She and her team have recruited about 350 people. They have reported headaches and skin, throat and nasal irritation months later, and 80% said their symptoms were still present. Almost 40 percent reported stress levels matching post-traumatic stress disorder, she said. They also tested blood and urine samples, but do not have results yet. Whelton also said that the timeline for funding research by academics does not sync up with researchers’ needs to track data quickly in a disaster like the derailment. “We're talking three months to four months after you submit an application to get that money,” he said. He said he’s conducting his study without funding. “I went thousands of dollars in debt, because we got in a van and drove across Ohio to start helping without a way to pay for it.”