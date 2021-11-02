Powered by RebelMouse
european union waste sustainability
Photo by Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash
Nov 02, 2021

New Science: European regulators push for better safety standards

A call by Europeans to consider `non-monotonic dose responses' deepens a rift with U.S. regulators.

 Pete Myers

The scientific panel of Europe's food safety regulator called for a new, harder look at chemical safety standards – and in doing so, took a swipe at U.S. efforts to keep the status quo.

The new study, published last month in the European Food Safety Authority Journal, calls on regulators worldwide to consider "non-monotonic dose responses," or NMDRs – the non-intuitive notion that the dose does not always make the poison.

The concept is firmly established in medicine and by endocrinologists who study the body's reaction to infintesimally tiny amounts of hormone-like substances, known as endocrine disruptors.

But regulators worldwide have been reluctant to incorporate the thinking into food and product safety standards.

That, say scientists with the European Food Safety Authority, needs to change:

"Considering the potential impact of NMDRs in regulatory risk assessment, the Scientific Committee recommends a concerted international effort on developing internationally agreed guidance and harmonised frameworks for identifying and addressing NMDRs in the risk assessment process."

Read the full study here.

Banner photo credit: Guillaume Périgois/Unsplash

Banner photo credit: Guillaume Périgois/Unsplash

SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

LISTEN: Simple experiences in the Everglades

"In order to truly understand and love this place, you have to recognize the beauty in the landscape in the minute details: of the different habitats, the plants, and animals that call it home."

​A month-by-month cavalcade of eco-bloopers: Peter Dykstra

From a "crappy" tour bus incident to laid off canaries, here are 12 top environmental gaffes.

Ocean plastic pollution

Too much plastic is ending up in the ocean — and making its way back onto our dinner plates.

Op-ed: The ghosts in our water

The ongoing struggle to clean up legacy PCBs—40 years after they were banned—foreshadows a looming crisis from PFAS.

Environmental groups petition EPA to rescind factory farms’ “free pass to pollute”

Air pollution from factory farms and growing feed crops kills an estimated 12,700 people in the U.S. a year.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu