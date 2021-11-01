Powered by RebelMouse
Listen into Landscape
Nov 01, 2021

LISTEN: Simple experiences in the Everglades

"In order to truly understand and love this place, you have to recognize the beauty in the landscape in the minute details: of the different habitats, the plants, and animals that call it home."

 Cameron Oglesby
Let's lend our senses to Denise Diaz, Park Ranger at Everglades National Park in Southwest Florida.

Amid the hustle and bustle of an otherwise popular and populated part of the U.S. Southern peninsula, the Everglades sits as a peaceful wetland haven for tropical plants and animals. Denise will share a bit about her own connection to the region and what makes the prairies and grasslands of the Everglades so unique.

This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

Natural sound courtesy of Everglades NPS.

water everglades florida biodiversity nature
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

​A month-by-month cavalcade of eco-bloopers: Peter Dykstra

From a "crappy" tour bus incident to laid off canaries, here are 12 top environmental gaffes.

Op-ed: The ghosts in our water

The ongoing struggle to clean up legacy PCBs—40 years after they were banned—foreshadows a looming crisis from PFAS.

Environmental groups petition EPA to rescind factory farms’ “free pass to pollute”

Air pollution from factory farms and growing feed crops kills an estimated 12,700 people in the U.S. a year.

Ocean plastic pollution

Too much plastic is ending up in the ocean — and making its way back onto our dinner plates.

Fast food burgers, fries, and pizza may leave you full of phthalates

Researchers found fast food from popular chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Pizza Hut contain harmful chemicals linked to a suite of health problems.

Nature for all: Connecting communities of color with the outdoors

From an early age, many people don't feel welcome in outdoor spaces or inspired to pursue environmental science careers. That needs to change.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu