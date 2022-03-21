Powered by RebelMouse
a Listen into Landscape
Mar 21, 2022

LISTEN: Community, Justice, and Legacy along the Patuxent River

"The way to connect to these rivers is through the communities that are connected to these rivers."

Cameron Oglesby

Let’s lend our ears to Fred Tutman, the Patuxent Riverkeeper in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The Patuxent is the longest and deepest river to run exclusively in Maryland and stands as connective tissue for the diverse communities surrounding its waters. As the river contends with polluting industries and the corruption of both the water quality and local community health and wellbeing, advocates like Tutman have been working to bring forth the longstanding and inherent connections many community members have to the landscape.

Tutman will describe what the Patuxent means to him as a man born and raised along the water's edge, and as someone looking to have a deeper impact as the only African-American riverkeeper in the country.

This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

waterjusticegood news
