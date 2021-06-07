LISTEN: A trip down the crooked river
"Now that the water is clean, now that the fish are back ... it is so clean and glorious that everybody wants to be there."
Let's listen into the babbling sounds of the Cuyahoga River with Jane Goodman.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Goodman has been an advocate for the restoration of the infamous crooked river for decades. This well-known landmark, considered the "spine of the city" was once a cesspool of contaminated water and industrial chemicals. In 1969, the river caught fire, very literally sparking a national movement for water conservation.
Goodman guides us down the 100+ miles of river, describing the natural beauty and the history of the region through the sensory lens of sound.
This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.
Natural sound courtesy of Richard Alan Hannon/Evocative Sound and Visuals