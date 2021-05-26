May 26, 2021
LISTEN: The yoga of beekeeping
"That humming, buzzing sound that they make is so peaceful."
Let's take a moment and lend our senses to Brian Peterson-Roest as he spotlights the world of beekeeping in the big city.
Five years ago Peterson-Roest founded the nonprofit Bees in the D to bring people together around a shared appreciation for pollinators in Detroit. In an otherwise vast cityscape, Peterson-Roest and his team have brought a little bit of nature, and delicious honey, to the people of Detroit through their beekeeping work.
Peterson-Roest takes us on a sensory journey into a beehive, showing us that it is possible to live in tandem with these crucial creatures, and have a bit of fun while doing so.This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.
Home with the honeybees
Bees in the D
