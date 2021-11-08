Powered by RebelMouse
Listen into Landscape
Nov 08, 2021

LISTEN: A sanctuary for herbal healing

"I am forever in awe of the land and the abundance and all that it offers us. These are not just plants, they are sacred living beings."

 Cameron Oglesby
Let's lend our senses to the bird song of Sacred Roots Herbal Sanctuary in West Virginia.

Founded by Hillary Banachowski, this mixed forest and regenerative agricultural landscape is a haven for life. Hillary dives into her motivation behind creating Sacred Roots as well as her journey into medical herbalism: healing in connection with the Earth.

This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

Natural sound courtesy of Hillary Banachowski.


