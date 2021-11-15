LISTEN: Protecting Hawaii’s marine ecosystem
"I think that when you really go into the ocean without fear, and you follow your intuition … the more wonder and amazing experiences you can have."
Let's lend ourselves to Jennifer Vander Veur, a marine biologist and conservationist working to protect Hawaii's coral reef and coastal ecosystems.
Due to climate change and ecotourism, the reefs surrounding this archipelago are in increasing danger of bleaching. Jennifer's hope is not only to conserve the islands' natural coastal wonders to but to show people just how rejuvenating the ocean is. Jennifer will very literally take us on a dive into the spectacular ocean biodiversity of Hawaii and what it's meant for her to live and swim alongside all that Hawaii has to offer.
This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.