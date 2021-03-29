Powered by RebelMouse
Mar 29, 2021

A Listen into Landscape

A series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

Cameron Oglesby

Environmental coverage often paints a dismal picture: sea level rise flooding coastal communities, climate change and hurricanes destroying neighborhoods, or coal ash or hog waste seeping into local waterways and drinking water.

Of course, these issues are crucial to cover—but there's also beauty out there. A Listen into Landscape is a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

This is a listen to people living their lives: An immersive experience into the soundscapes and personal narratives of those living off or working for the land.

Perhaps for you this is just a calming ASMR experience after a long day of remote work. Perhaps you will see your own appreciation for place and landscape reflected in these stories.

Led by reporter Cameron Oglesby, this audio project will highlight just how connected individuals and communities are to the natural spaces they call home.

Episodes

The howls and huffs of our first National Park

Environmental Health News · The howls and huffs of our first National Park. Natural sounds provided by the National Park Service.

nature science outdoors podcast biodiversity natural environment
Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

LISTEN: The howls and huffs of our first National Park

"There's just so much here. It's so large, so diverse. You're constantly experiencing new things."

‘Mystery chemicals’ found in pregnant Bay Area women

"It's the role of the government to ensure that chemicals used in the marketplace are known. That's obviously not the system we're in right now."

Fractured: The body burden of living near fracking

EHN.org scientific investigation finds western Pennsylvania families near fracking are exposed to harmful chemicals, and regulations fail to protect communities' mental, physical, and social health.

Fractured: Buffered from fracking but still battling pollution

A statewide network of fracking and conventional wells, pipelines, and petrochemical plants closes in on communities.

Fractured: About our data

How EHN tested the air, water, and urine of families in Pennsylvania fracking country for harmful chemicals.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu