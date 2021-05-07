Powered by RebelMouse
May 07, 2021

LISTEN: The allure of regenerative agriculture

"Every being is the full expression of themselves."

 Cameron Oglesby

Let's lend our ears to Abbey Smith, network coordinator at the Savory Network, and Jesse McDougall, co-owner of Studio Hill Farm, as they take us into the world of regenerative agriculture.

Located on opposite ends of the United States, in Vermont and California, and connected by a shared appreciation for nature and restorative practices, they'll dive into what it means to live in tandem with the landscape and with our food systems while immersing in two completely different ecosystems for agriculture.

This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

sustainability regenerative agriculture organic farming good news food
