Listen into landscape
Oct 18, 2021

LISTEN: Alaskan quietude

"Both people who are new here or people who have been here for many, many years ... have an appreciation for the quietude."

 Cameron Oglesby

Let's lend our ears to Davyd Betchkal, a soundscape specialist located just outside of Denali National Park in Alaska.

Alaska is the gigantic northern state so famous for its mountain scenes, winter wonderscapes, and Arctic ecosystem diversity. But in this episode, Davyd will dive into another under covered draw of the Alaskan Wilderness: its peaceful silence.

This episode is part of the A Listen into Landscape project, a series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

Natural Sound courtesy of Davyd Betchkal representing Sitka National Historic Park, Katmai National Park, Wrangell – St. Elias National Park, Denali National Park, Noatak National Preserve, Gates of the Arctic National Park, Glacier Bay National Park, and Lake Clark National Park.

