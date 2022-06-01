Powered by RebelMouse
Our governing board
Pete Myers photo
Jun 01, 2022

Our governing board

Douglas Fischer

Environmental Health Sciences is proud to have a diverse board of leaders in media, technology and nonprofit management.

Pete Myers, Board Chair, founder and chief scientist of EHS

Pete has spent his career chasing birds and endocrine disrupting compounds. He founded Environmental Health Sciences in 2002 and led it for 15 years, before giving oversight of day-to-day operations to new executive director Douglas Fischer to focus on EHS' science work.

Among many awards, Myers received the $50,000 Frank Hatch "Sparkplug Award"for Enlightened Public Service from the John Merck Fund in 2013, the Laureate Award for Outstanding Public Service from the Endocrine Society in 2016 and the "Distinguished Achievement Award" from the Sierra Club in 2017.

A lifelong birder, Myers' photographs of birds have appeared in several shows and publications.

Reach Myers on Twitter @petemyers or via email at jpmyers@ehsciences.org.

Derrick Jackson, Union of Concerned Scientists

Derrick Z. Jackson is a UCS Fellow in climate and energy and the Center for Science and Democracy. His posts for UCS and ESPN's The Undefeated won a 2018 first prize in online commentary from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.

Formerly of the Boston Globe and Newsday, Derrick is a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a 10-time award winner from the National Association of Black Journalists, a 2-time winner from the Education Writers Association, a commentary winner from the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and co-winner of Columbia University's Meyer Berger Award.

More about Derrick and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Julie Jones, Advancing Green Chemistry

Julie has extensive experience as a leader of innovative non-profit organizations and as a connector of brilliant thinkers and strategic actors. She co-founded Advancing Green Chemistry in 2006 with Karen O'Brien. AGC brings together chemists and industry, academic institutions and policy makers, to collaborate on turning the vision of a world without toxic chemicals into reality.

More information about Julie and Advancing Green Chemistry.

Marty Kearns, Board Treasurer, Netcentric Campaigns

Marty pioneered the integration of network-centric principles into organizing and social change work. He drives the strategy and development of Netcentric Campaigns, working with leaders to further their understanding of the powerful role networks of people play in all elements of their work.

More information about Marty and Netcentric Campaigns.

Brian Johns, Virginia Organizing

Brian Johns has spent nearly a quarter century in community organizing and today leads one of the largest grass-roots groups focused on community, economic, social, and environmental justice in the state of Virginia. Virginia Organizing's core beliefs serve as the foundation for Environmental Health Sciences'.

For 20 years Environmental Health Sciences was a project of Virginia Organizing, before forming its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit and becoming independent in June 2022.

Read more about Brian and Virginia Organizing.


