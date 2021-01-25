LISTEN: Brianna VanNoy’s plan to integrate medicine and health justice
Research participants "mean more than just the data points we collect. They are people with real stories."
Brianna VanNoy joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast to discuss why representation in research matters, and how clinical trial research can incorporate public health and justice ideas.
VanNoy works in clinical research at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was also part of our first group of fellows and wrote about prioritizing inclusion in environmental health. She talks about the experience of writing and having her ideas thrust into public conversation, and bringing an environmental justice focus to her future medical school training.
The Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows. You can see all of the past episodes here.
Listen below to our discussion with Williamson