Powered by RebelMouse
Jan 25, 2021

LISTEN: Brianna VanNoy’s plan to integrate medicine and health justice

Research participants "mean more than just the data points we collect. They are people with real stories."

EHN Staff

Brianna VanNoy joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast to discuss why representation in research matters, and how clinical trial research can incorporate public health and justice ideas.

VanNoy works in clinical research at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was also part of our first group of fellows and wrote about prioritizing inclusion in environmental health. She talks about the experience of writing and having her ideas thrust into public conversation, and bringing an environmental justice focus to her future medical school training.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Williamson, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

environmental justice Science diversity in science justice
Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

A big green turnaround

As the US government flips, a few random looks back, and a peek ahead.

Op-ed: Could paint be harming your health?

An endocrine-disrupting chemical lurks in paint – but safer options are available.

Op-ed: A push for answers about the environmental causes of child cancer

A first-of-its kind study aims to tease out the link between pollution and cancer in children.

The push for standing forest protections in US climate policy

Researchers say "proforestation" policies are the fastest and most effective way to draw excess CO2 out of the atmosphere.

10 tips for cleaner grocery shopping

Picking ingredients for a better lifestyle.

How to shop for cleaning products - while avoiding toxics

A simple, 4-step guide to decoding all that packaging.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu