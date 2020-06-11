Powered by RebelMouse
Jun 11, 2020

"We have systemic issues, we have cyclical issues"

We talked with Pennsylvania state representative Summer Lee two years ago about interconnected injustice. Her words continue to ring true.

EHN Staff

Editor's note: Environmental insults and police violence aimed at communities of color are interconnected issues. As the nation grieves over the killing of George Floyd, this week we are revisiting stories from our newsroom over the past couple years that examine environmental racism in Black communities.

In 2018, our Pittsburgh reporter Kristina Marusic talked with Summer Lee who became the first Black woman to represent the Pittsburgh region at the state capital.

Since then, Lee has served a productive two-year term. This week she was re-elected, despite a nasty campaign against her run by a less progressive Democratic candidate who'd received massive donations from pro-fracking unions.

Lee's words were true in 2018, but have taken on a renewed relevance as the nation grieves over the killing of George Floyd and protests for racial equality. Lee made clear the connections between persistent pollution in Pittsburgh and police violence.

"You can't talk about one of these issues without addressing all of them."

Read the full interview with Summer Lee.

A history-making millennial politician explains what air pollution and police violence have in common

Summer Lee

Summer Lee (right) and fellow state representative Sara Innamorato. Photo courtesy of Summer Lee.

Banner photo: Summer Lee speaking. (Credit: https://www.pahouse.com/Lee/)

environmental justice racial justice
Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

Coronavirus, the environment, and you

How the spread of the deadly virus is impacted by climate change, the environment, and our lifestyles.

Plastic pollution, explained

How plastics damage our lives and the environment—and why recycling is not the answer.

Considering the phenomenon of environmental injustice as a form of criminalization

Researcher David Pellow on how powerful institutions are criminalizing communities of color and deeming them undeserving of clean air, water and healthy housing.

Cutting edge of science

An exclusive look at important research just over the horizon that promises to impact our health and the environment

Court compels the EPA to cancel use of a widespread herbicide. What comes next?

Longtime agricultural researcher Charles Benbrook on how the EPA neutered an otherwise bold and reasoned ban on a highly volatile, troublesome herbicide and what this means for farmers in the future.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu