Environmental Health News
Brian Bienkowski/EHN.org
Mar 02, 2020

Six stories you don't want to miss

Toxic plastic recycling, lead in hunted meat, and the same ol' anti-science GOP.

 Douglas Fischer

We published six especially powerful stories last month. We believe these are the most insightful pieces on our health and environment you need to read.

Don't miss them.

1. How today's plastic recycling creates tomorrow's problems.

Ocean plastic toxics

EHS Chief Scientist Pete Myers explains how recycling plastics into food packaging – as one supermarket chain hopes – add troubling toxics to our food. Read more...

Lead in hunted meat: Who’s telling hunters and their families?

Deer hunters

Lead ammunition leaves hunters and their families exposed, as many remain unaware or deeply mistrustful of the dangers. Worth reading...

3. A remedy for harmful algal blooms? Scientist thinks he's found one

Algal bloom solution

"We're going to see cleaner water and we're going to see it at a large scale. It will work"

A #GoodNews report...

4. David Michaels: The Grand Ol' Party Line

Trump anti-science stance

Trump Administration policies reflect a half-century of Republican hostility toward science, says the former head of OSHA.

Read how, on science, Trump hasn't hijacked the party...

5. Meet the new voices on environmental health science

Agents of environmental change

Essays from the next generation environmental health leaders continues with the health impacts of gentrification and how oil and gas extraction is a source of both pride AND pollution for communities.

Our Agents of Change series...

6. FDA under scrutiny: Politicians push for stronger regulation of BPA

BPA exposure harms

"The mindless clinging to outdated science is detrimental to public health and to the development of good science." The political reaction to our investigation into the FDA's handling of BPA.

Read the reaction...

Thanks for reading us. We deliver insightful, nonpartisan reporting like this to your inbox every day.

