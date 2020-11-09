Powered by RebelMouse
Nov 09, 2020

LISTEN: Agents of Change in Environmental Health Podcast

New podcast series will feature the voices of next generation environmental health and justice leaders.

 EHN Staff

As we welcome the second round of fellows for our Agents of Change program, we're excited to launch our new podcast, which will features their stories, research and big ideas.

Agents of Change is an ongoing series featuring the stories, analyses and perspectives of next generation environmental health leaders who come from historically under-represented backgrounds in science and academia. You can read the essays from our first group of fellows here.

With our second round of fellows starting this week, Brian Bienkowski, editor of Environmental Health News and Agents of Change, spoke with the Ami Zota, program director of Agents of Change and an associate professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Zota speaks about science communication, how the program came to be, and her experience as a female scientist of color.

