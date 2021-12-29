Powered by RebelMouse
environmental justice
Dec 29, 2021

LISTEN: Agents of Change podcast year in review

A look back at our favorite moments from the past year — and an exciting announcement!

 EHN Staff
Host Brian Bienkowski joins Yoshira Ornelas Van Horne to discuss their favorite podcast moments from the past year and reveal a special announcement about the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice fellowship program.

Van Horne, a postdoctoral research associate in the Division of Environmental Health at the University of Southern California and assistant director of curriculum development and cohort engagement with Agents of Change, and Bienkowski talk highlights from the past year's 27 episodes and give listeners a sneak peek of 2022.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

good news justice environmental justice
