WATCH: A closer look at new federal funding for Houston air monitoring

HOUSTON — The city of Houston's nearly $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act aims to assess the levels of many volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

The EPA states that the oil and gas industry is the largest industrial source of VOCs, which are air toxics that can worsen ozone pollution and cause cancer. According to the Greater Houston Partnership, Houston contributes 45.3% of the state's total oil production and 14.3% of the nation’s total oil production.

Watch the video above for more details on the new air monitoring grant. To see the EPA press release, click here.