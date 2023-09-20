LISTEN: How Western media could better cover climate change in the Middle East
“The whole media of the Western countries don’t do justice to some of the works being done here.”
September 20, 2023
1 min read
Laila Gad, a summer intern for the Agents of Change program, and Neeshad Shafi, a climate change advocate and the co-founder of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, discuss climate change in the Arab world and the harms of Western media's reporting on climate change and energy in the Middle East.
