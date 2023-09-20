LISTEN: How Western media could better cover climate change in the Middle East

Laila Gad, a summer intern for the Agents of Change program, and Neeshad Shafi, a climate change advocate and the co-founder of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, discuss climate change in the Arab world and the harms of Western media's reporting on climate change and energy in the Middle East.

