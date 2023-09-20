Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
environmental justice

LISTEN: How Western media could better cover climate change in the Middle East

“The whole media of the Western countries don’t do justice to some of the works being done here.”

1 min read

Laila Gad, a summer intern for the Agents of Change program, and Neeshad Shafi, a climate change advocate and the co-founder of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, discuss climate change in the Arab world and the harms of Western media's reporting on climate change and energy in the Middle East.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Shafi, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Transcript 

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

Laila Gad, a summer intern for the Agents of Change program, and Neeshad Shafi, a climate change advocate and the co-founder of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, discuss climate change in the Arab world and the harms of Western media's reporting on climate change and energy in the Middle East.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Shafi, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Transcript 

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
climate changeenergyMiddle East
Become a donor
Today's top news

United Nations seems to boost plastics industry interests, critics say

www.propublica.org

Camp Lejeune lawsuits: Emotional toll on victims and why miscarriage cases are difficult to prove

www.nbcnews.com

Road hazard: Evidence mounts on toxic pollution from tires

e360.yale.edu

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson talks new approach to fight air pollution problems, focusing on environmental justice

abc7chicago.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Everyone is likely overexposed to BPA

If you're using plastic, you're likely above acceptable health safety levels.

Opinion: The global food system is failing small-scale farmers — here’s how to fix it

Maybe we don’t need Jamaican coffee in the middle of US winter.

LISTEN: Bruce Lanphear on how we’re failing to protect people from pesticides

Lanphear recently resigned as the co-chair of the Health Canada scientific advisory committee on pest control products.

How does cannabis impact developing brains?

As states increasingly legalize or decriminalize marijuana, some experts warn that early exposure may be linked to mental health problems later in life.

Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program accepting applications

Do you find that public voices in science are lacking diversity and want to help create change? We want to hear from you.