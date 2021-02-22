Powered by RebelMouse
Feb 22, 2021

LISTEN: Krystal Vasquez's push for disability inclusion in STEM

"Bringing awareness is one thing, but then we have to ask what can we do about it?"

EHN Staff

Krystal Vasquez joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast to discuss her work as a chemist teasing out the big impacts from tiny compounds, and the often-neglected intersection of pollution and people with disabilities.

Vasquez, a Ph.D. candidate at California Institute of Technology, talks about the "puzzle" of atmospheric chemistry, her work advocating for increased accessibility for disabled people in labs, and the challenges and joys she's found in science communication and writing.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Vasquez, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

