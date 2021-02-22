LISTEN: Krystal Vasquez's push for disability inclusion in STEM
"Bringing awareness is one thing, but then we have to ask what can we do about it?"
Krystal Vasquez joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast to discuss her work as a chemist teasing out the big impacts from tiny compounds, and the often-neglected intersection of pollution and people with disabilities.
Vasquez, a Ph.D. candidate at California Institute of Technology, talks about the "puzzle" of atmospheric chemistry, her work advocating for increased accessibility for disabled people in labs, and the challenges and joys she's found in science communication and writing.
