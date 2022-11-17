Op-ed: The EPA should not allow Lysol Air Sanitizer to be sprayed in indoor environments

The world has learned that the best remedy for a healthy indoor environment is a good exchange of clean air.

However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, recently registered Lysol Air Sanitizer, a product full of unknown ingredients and could lead to harmful health effects.

Lysol Air Sanitizer is 14% dipropylene glycol — commonly found in antifreeze, air fresheners, cosmetic products, solvents and plastics. There have not been enough long-term studies on the health effects when this chemical is inhaled, as it will be when sprayed in indoor environments’ air.

Secret ingredients make up 86% of the product, including fragrances. Because the EPA does not require companies to release what’s in fragrances, little is known about what chemicals are in this product.

What do we know about fragrances? Exposures can cause headache, eye, nose and throat irritation, nausea, forgetfulness, loss of coordination and other neurotoxic symptoms. Many fragrance ingredients are respiratory irritants and sensitizers, which can trigger asthma attacks and aggravate sinus conditions.

Earlier this year California passed a law that requires companies to report on the fragrance ingredients in their products. However, there is still no federal law requiring companies to disclose this type of information.