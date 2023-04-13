Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF

WATCH: Is there a scientific interest in endocrine disruption in Japan?

Pete Myers explores the complicated history.

Environmental Health Sciences founder and chief scientist, Pete Myers, discusses how Japan — which has long ignored endocrine disruption science — is circling back to focus on this global health crisis.

The video is part of the "Ask Pete Anything" series, where readers can submit questions and Pete will give you an answer — or find someone to do so.

Follow the series on our Instagram or Youtube channels, and submit your questions here.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
plastic pollutionObesityobesogenstoxics
Become a donor
Today's top news

Where there’s plastic, there’s fire. Indiana blaze highlights concerns over expanding plastic recycling

insideclimatenews.org

Oil and gas-related spills increased 16% in Colorado in 2022, report finds

coloradonewsline.com

The nerd’s guide to Biden’s newest electric vehicle push

www.politico.com

Trucks are still taking tainted waste out of East Palestine. One spilled this week.

www.washingtonpost.com

Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states

apnews.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Aprovechar el poder comunitario para hacer más sanos los asentamientos informales

Mil millones de personas viven en asentamientos informales en el Sur Global, pero estos lugares siguen siendo invisibles para quienes diseñan políticas públicas y desatendidos en las decisiones normativas.

Op-ed: Tapping into the power of community to make informal settlements healthier

One billion people live in informal settlements in the Global South, yet these places remain largely invisible to policymakers and neglected in policy decisions.

Op-ed: Why is the chemical industry pitting public health against economic growth?

EPA oversight is important — so is preventing the US petrochemical industry from expanding with a new generation of toxic projects.

Here’s how candidates for Allegheny County Executive plan to tackle environmental injustice

Four of the candidates say they’d support a ban on fracking in Allegheny County.

Your signs of spring abound!

Celebrate readers' views of springtime.