WATCH: Is there a scientific interest in endocrine disruption in Japan?
Pete Myers explores the complicated history.
April 13, 2023
Environmental Health Sciences founder and chief scientist, Pete Myers, discusses how Japan — which has long ignored endocrine disruption science — is circling back to focus on this global health crisis.
The video is part of the "Ask Pete Anything" series, where readers can submit questions and Pete will give you an answer — or find someone to do so.
Follow the series on our Instagram or Youtube channels, and submit your questions here.
