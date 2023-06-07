Powered by RebelMouse
environmental journalism

EHN welcomes two summer interns to focus on plastic pollution and Spanish-speaking communities

Allison Guy, a longtime writer and communicator in the environmental nonprofit space, and Andy Damián-Correa, a student majoring in bilingual Spanish journalism at San Francisco State University, will join our team for summer.

We're excited to have Allison Guy, a longtime writer and communicator in the environmental nonprofit space, and Andy Damián-Correa, a student majoring in bilingual Spanish journalism at San Francisco State University, joining our team for summer.

Guy, a master’s student in MIT’s Graduate Program in Science Writing, will join us as a reporting intern covering plastic pollution, the petrochemical industry, and the intersection of toxics and chronic disease. While at MIT, Allison reported on an audacious conservation plan to rescue Florida’s corals from a fatal disease, and on the role that covert infections may play in chronic illness.

Guy majored in environmental studies at Yale University and earned her first master’s degree from the University of Amsterdam in new media. For the last decade, she has worked as a writer and communicator for human rights and environmental nonprofits in Washington, D.C., most recently at the forest restoration organization American Forests.

Damián-Correa will join as a bilingual multimedia journalist. He began his career in hotel and restaurant management, and he moved into journalism to create awareness of the challenges faced by the Latinx community. He served as reporter and editor for the City College of San Francisco's award-winning Etc. Magazine and The Guardsman. Damián-Correa was recently honored by the Journalism Association of Community Colleges Northern California division for his column writing in Spanish. He is the President of the San Francisco Student Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

Have a tip or story idea? Send them to Guy or Damián-Correa.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

