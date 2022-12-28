Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
environmental justice

LISTEN: Meet María and a COP27 recap

A look back on 2022 and a preview of what’s to come for the Agents of Change program.

In our year-in-review show we speak with assistant editor María Paula Rubiano A. about her path to environmental reporting, and fellows Alexa White and Dr. Robbie Parks recap their experience at COP27 in Egypt.

Host Brian Bienkowski also reviews some major happenings for the program over the past year and gives a look ahead at some exciting projects in the works.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our year-in-review, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

From Your Site Articles
environmental justicegood newsjustice
Become a donor
Today's top news

This was the year that electric vehicles took off

www.wired.com

Oji-Cree First Nation frustrated as majority of community members ineligible for drinking-water settlement

www.cbc.ca

Our top 5 good news stories of 2022

There is hope.

Our top images from 2022 speak to the resilience of nature and the power of the human spirit

thenarwhal.ca

Ten remarkable new plants discovered in 2022

e360.yale.edu
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Peter Dykstra: 2022's distinguished deaths

Two "dismal scientists," a denier, a world-class spiller and a pioneering hellraiser headline the year’s passages.

What I learned reporting on environmental health in Pittsburgh in 2022

For a lot of people, 2022 felt like the first “normal” year since 2020. It didn’t for me.

Lawmakers push Biden administration to act faster on plastic pollution

A new letter urges President Biden to “set meaningful standards to address the global plastic pollution crisis at home and beyond.”

Pete Myers: The plastic road to hell is paved with good intentions

All too often today’s seductive solutions become tomorrow’s problems.

WATCH: Pete Myers addresses US Senate committee on the dangers of plastic

Environmental Health Science founder and chief scientist was one of four witnesses testifying for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Environment & Public Works.