LISTEN: Meet María and a COP27 recap

In our year-in-review show we speak with assistant editor María Paula Rubiano A. about her path to environmental reporting, and fellows Alexa White and Dr. Robbie Parks recap their experience at COP27 in Egypt.

Host Brian Bienkowski also reviews some major happenings for the program over the past year and gives a look ahead at some exciting projects in the works.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field.

