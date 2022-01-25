Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program accepting applications
Do you find that public voices in science are lacking diversity and want to help create change? We want to hear from you.
The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice fellowship program is now accepting applications for our fall 2022 cohort.
Apply here at the program homepage.
The fellowship, a joint initiative between Environmental Health News and The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is designed to empower emerging leaders from historically excluded backgrounds in science and academia to reimagine solutions for a just and healthy planet. The program's new institutional home will be at the Environmental Health Sciences department at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health in June, and EHN.org will remain a partner.
Our program has reached new frontiers. We have now trained more than 30 fellows who are advancing environmental and climate justice through expertise in environmental public health, sociology, medicine, earth sciences, engineering, and urban planning. We are making an impact; our fellows are gaining visibility as emerging environmental justice leaders.
We are now recruiting applicants for the next fellowship cohort, which will begin in Fall 2022. The fellowship requires 60-80 hours of time over nine months, this includes participating in online peer-based writing workshops and training seminars, writing, and tackling edits, incorporating feedback from Agents of Change editors and from other fellows, and disseminating their work and that of other fellows through various platforms. Fellows who complete all the requirements of the program will receive a $1,000 honorarium.
Our fellowship is open to early career scientists, scholars, or practitioners from systematically marginalized backgrounds pursuing work related to environmental public health, environmental justice, or ecosystem/climate justice. Relevant disciplines may include (but not limited to): environmental health, epidemiology, urban planning, earth sciences, medicine, or sociology.
We are particularly interested in fellows who work in the following areas: energy, air pollution, climate change, toxics, plastics, Indigenous environmental issues/rights, food, water quality, and built environment. We ask your help in distributing this opportunity among your networks, trainees, students, and staff.
Applications are now open and due by April 15, 2022, and you can apply here.
Potential applicants can learn more about the requirements of the fellowship, eligibility criteria, the honorarium provided, and the application process at agentsofchangeinej.org. If you have any questions, please contact us at agentsofchangeinej@gmail.com.