Powered by RebelMouse
environmental justice
Jan 25, 2022

Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program accepting applications

Do you find that public voices in science are lacking diversity and want to help create change? We want to hear from you.

EHN Staff

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice fellowship program is now accepting applications for our fall 2022 cohort.

Apply here at the program homepage.

The fellowship, a joint initiative between Environmental Health News and The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is designed to empower emerging leaders from historically excluded backgrounds in science and academia to reimagine solutions for a just and healthy planet. The program's new institutional home will be at the Environmental Health Sciences department at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health in June, and EHN.org will remain a partner.

Our program has reached new frontiers. We have now trained more than 30 fellows who are advancing environmental and climate justice through expertise in environmental public health, sociology, medicine, earth sciences, engineering, and urban planning. We are making an impact; our fellows are gaining visibility as emerging environmental justice leaders.

We are now recruiting applicants for the next fellowship cohort, which will begin in Fall 2022. The fellowship requires 60-80 hours of time over nine months, this includes participating in online peer-based writing workshops and training seminars, writing, and tackling edits, incorporating feedback from Agents of Change editors and from other fellows, and disseminating their work and that of other fellows through various platforms. Fellows who complete all the requirements of the program will receive a $1,000 honorarium.

Our fellowship is open to early career scientists, scholars, or practitioners from systematically marginalized backgrounds pursuing work related to environmental public health, environmental justice, or ecosystem/climate justice. Relevant disciplines may include (but not limited to): environmental health, epidemiology, urban planning, earth sciences, medicine, or sociology.

We are particularly interested in fellows who work in the following areas: energy, air pollution, climate change, toxics, plastics, Indigenous environmental issues/rights, food, water quality, and built environment. We ask your help in distributing this opportunity among your networks, trainees, students, and staff.

Applications are now open and due by April 15, 2022, and you can apply here.

Potential applicants can learn more about the requirements of the fellowship, eligibility criteria, the honorarium provided, and the application process at agentsofchangeinej.org. If you have any questions, please contact us at agentsofchangeinej@gmail.com.

From Your Site Articles
justice diversity science environmental justice
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom
Yoga pants

Investigation finds evidence of PFAS in workout and yoga pants

Testing finds fluorine—an indicator of PFAS—in women’s sportswear from popular brands like Old Navy and Lululemon.

climate change

Peter Dykstra: A year into the Biden Administration, environmental hope is sparse

As President Biden completes his first year in the White House, hopes for dramatic change on climate and environment blow away.

Africa cooking pollution

What do new cookstoves in Ghana and air conditioners in NYC have in common? Energy justice.

Combating energy poverty and energy insecurity are critical elements to achieving environmental health equity for billions worldwide.

lead pollution

LISTEN: Lead pollution and mental health

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic talks with Living on Earth about polluted water and mental health.

Trending Topics
Stay informed: sign up for Above the Fold
The most consequential news on your health and the planet: delivered to your inbox every morning. (Weekly roundup also available)