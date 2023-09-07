Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
environmental justice

LISTEN: Robbie Parks on why hurricanes are getting deadlier

"In places where there are high minority populations they bear, by far, the most burden of deaths from tropical cyclones."

1 min read

Dr. Robbie Parks joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast for a bonus episode to discuss how hurricanes have become deadlier in recent years and how we can better protect vulnerable communities.

Parks, a senior Agents of Change fellow and assistant professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, recently published a study with colleagues that looked at hurricanes over the last 30 years and found that hurricanes have become deadlier in recent years and are hitting people who are already socially vulnerable hardest. The study comes as communities in Florida are still cleaning up from Hurricane Idalia and other storm systems are brewing in the Atlantic.

See the full study, Short-term excess mortality following tropical cyclones in the United States, at Science Advances.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Parks, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes or Spotify.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

Dr. Robbie Parks joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast for a bonus episode to discuss how hurricanes have become deadlier in recent years and how we can better protect vulnerable communities.

Parks, a senior Agents of Change fellow and assistant professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, recently published a study with colleagues that looked at hurricanes over the last 30 years and found that hurricanes have become deadlier in recent years and are hitting people who are already socially vulnerable hardest. The study comes as communities in Florida are still cleaning up from Hurricane Idalia and other storm systems are brewing in the Atlantic.

See the full study, Short-term excess mortality following tropical cyclones in the United States, at Science Advances.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Parks, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes or Spotify.

climate changeclimate justiceenvironmental justicehurricanesjustice
Become a donor
Today's top news

Syngenta v. scientist

careygillam.substack.com

LISTEN: Beauty justice in the LGBTQ+ community

"I will never be half of myself at any point in my life anymore."

Most heavy oil sites in Saskatchewan don’t measure pollution: scientist

thenarwhal.ca
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Un vistazo a una de las 132 ciudades que recibió un fondo de la EPA para monitorear el aire

Houston, conocida como la capital de energía del mundo, ha estado rodeada de petroleras y plantas industriales, conocidas fuentes de contaminación del aire, desde hace mucho tiempo.

WATCH: A closer look at new federal funding for Houston air monitoring

Houston, known as the “Energy Capital of the World,” has long been surrounded by the oil and gas industry, a known contributor to air pollution.

EHN reporter wins Child Health Advocate Award

"Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution."

Opinion: When kids feel the magic of nature, they will want to protect it

Improving our quality of life starts with the simple of act of getting kids outdoors.

I tried to sew a compostable stuffed animal for my friend’s newborn. It did not go well.

In textiles, plastics and synthetic chemicals are inescapable.