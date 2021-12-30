5 popular reads from our newsroom in 2021
Check out what sparked readers' interest over the past year.
Try as we may, it sure is hard to know what story is going to resonate with readers. From forests to fertility to fish farming, here are five of our most popular reads from 2021.
1. WATCH: Fertility crisis leaves little time for solutions
Worldwide, sperm counts in men have declined 50 percent in 50 years, with no sign of easing soon.
2. The push for standing forest protections in US climate policy
Researchers say "proforestation" policies are the fastest and most effective way to draw excess CO2 out of the atmosphere.
3. Use of disinfectants has soared, sparking new examination of ingredients
Regulators are considering whether disinfectant ingredients called quats are safe and effective in light of increased use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Fish farming has a plastic problem
Microplastics in fishmeal are contaminating farmed fish—impacting their health, the nutrition they provide, and leaving consumers potentially exposed.
5. A disability should not be a death sentence during a natural disaster
"I have the privilege of studying wildfires—but I often don't have the privilege of escaping them when it matters most."
Banner photo credit: Keith Seiffert/flickr