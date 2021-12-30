Powered by RebelMouse
environmental news
Dec 30, 2021

5 popular reads from our newsroom in 2021

Check out what sparked readers' interest over the past year.

EHN Staff

Try as we may, it sure is hard to know what story is going to resonate with readers. From forests to fertility to fish farming, here are five of our most popular reads from 2021.

1. WATCH: Fertility crisis leaves little time for solutions

Worldwide, sperm counts in men have declined 50 percent in 50 years, with no sign of easing soon.

2. The push for standing forest protections in US climate policy

forests climate change

Researchers say "proforestation" policies are the fastest and most effective way to draw excess CO2 out of the atmosphere.

3. Use of disinfectants has soared, sparking new examination of ingredients

covid

Regulators are considering whether disinfectant ingredients called quats are safe and effective in light of increased use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Fish farming has a plastic problem

plastic pollution

Microplastics in fishmeal are contaminating farmed fish—impacting their health, the nutrition they provide, and leaving consumers potentially exposed.

5. A disability should not be a death sentence during a natural disaster

wildfires climate change

"I have the privilege of studying wildfires—but I often don't have the privilege of escaping them when it matters most."

Banner photo credit: Keith Seiffert/flickr

From our Newsroom
environmental justice

LISTEN: Agents of Change podcast year in review

A look back at our favorite moments from the past year — and an exciting announcement!

The year in sustainable healthcare reporting

The year in sustainable healthcare reporting

53,000 stories, give or take, with a focus on Covid, PPE and carbon emissions.

journalism

Our top 5 long reads of 2021

Check out must-read, in-depth reporting from the past year.

Sustainable healthcare mural

Five top stories on healthcare sustainability

From tighter BPA limits in Europe to racism as a public health threat

