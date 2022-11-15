WATCH: The latest evidence of widespread sperm count decline

Dr. Shanna Swan, a leading reproductive epidemiologist at Mount Sinai and adjunct scientist with Environmental Health Sciences, discusses a new analysis that found that sperm count globally dropped by more than half between 1973 and 2018, and that the decline is accelerating.

Dr. Swan, a coauthor of the new analysis published in the Human Reproduction Update journal, outlines the implications of this infertility crisis and some of the environmental causes. Swan authored the book Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race.

Watch the video above for Dr. Swan's thoughts on the latest findings, and read about the report here.